Liverpool Fans Demand Move for Moroccan Playmaker After Nabil Fekir Deal Collapses

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Liverpool fans have taken to social media in the wake of Nabil Fekir's failed move to Anfield and demanded that the club hijack a move for Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

Lyon's Fekir was on the brink of a move to Liverpool last week and he had even conducted his first interview with the club's in-house media team. But a hitch in negotiations lead the French side to pull out of the deal right at the last minute.

Morocco international Ziyech is believed to be close to a move to Italian side AS Roma this summer and a move to the Stadio Olimpico could be completed before the World Cup kicks off on Thursday.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

But Liverpool fans are eager to see their side make a move for the 25-year-old playmaker before his transfer to the Italian capital is completed.


Ziyech is one of the standout players in the Eredivisie and he is often linked with a move away from Amsterdam. 

The Netherlands-born midfielder has made over 160 appearances in the top flight during spells with Ajax, FC Twente and SC Heerenveen, scoring 57 goals and claiming 67 assists.

But Liverpool will have to act fast if they're still in the market for a creative left-footed midfielder as Ziyech is edging closer to a move to Rome, where he will sign a five-year contract with I Giallorossi.

