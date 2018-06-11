Man Utd Star Leaves Door Open for Real Madrid Transfer But Insists He's Focused on the World Cup

David De Gea has refused to rule out the possibility of leaving Manchester United this summer and completing a long-awaited move to Real Madrid after his involvement at the World Cup.

The former Atlético Madrid goalkeeper has been linked with a return to the Spanish capital for a number of years, and De Gea could have already secured a move to the Santiago Bernabéu had it not been for a faulty fax machine during the summer of 2015.

The 27-year-old has come on leaps and bounds over the last three years and many believe that De Gea should be regarded as the best goalkeeper in the world - ahead of Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer, who missed the majority of last season through injury.





De Gea could now be looking to join Real Madrid this summer and the Spaniard failed to end speculation at a recent media day, insisting that he is remaining fully focused on the World Cup in Russia.

"My future? The important thing is the World Cup and not to think of anything else that can divert you or upset you," De Gea told reporters, quoted by Goal. "You have to be focused on having a good World Cup - we are all good. Hopefully, we can go far and win.

"Football is football and a thousand things can happen. But I'm always calm. Come what may, I'll be the same. It is important to be focused and be 100%."

Manchester United have already confirmed the signings of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk and Diogo Dalot from FC Porto. But the Red Devils know that the best piece of business they can conduct this summer will be holding onto De Gea for at least another season.