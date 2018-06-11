Why is the Mexican National Soccer Team Called El Tri?

The Mexican national soccer team is one of the best teams in the world. And they also have one of the best nicknames: "El Tri."

The name originates from the Mexican flag, el tricolor, which means three colors. The flag is white, red and green. Most of the team's soccer designs pay homage to the flag and feature all three colors, thus giving the team the name, "El Tri."

Italy has a similar colored flag to Mexico, but are called "Gil Azzurri" because their uniforms are primarily blue.

Mexico faces defending champion Germany in their first game of the 2018 World Cup on June 17. El Tri will then take on South Korea and Sweden in Russia with hopes of advancing past the group stages.

Mexico hasn't advanced past the round of 16 since the 1986 World Cup.