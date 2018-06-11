Nabil Fekir Posts on Social Media for the First Time Since Collapse of Proposed Liverpool Move

June 11, 2018

After a series of late twists and turns, Nabil Fekir's reportedly imminent move to Liverpool fell through last week, with Lyon releasing a statement revealing they had terminated negotiations with the Reds regarding a deal for the French midfielder.

Everything was looking as it should, with the clubs having reportedly agreed a fee, and the player having completed a medical and even conducted interviews with Liverpool's in-house broadcasting company LFCTV, only for Lyon to dramatically pull the plug on the deal in the 11th hour.

Although, despite the disappointment of a move to his preferred club falling through, Fekir is seemingly entirely focused on what is in front of him, that being the kick off of the World Cup with France.

Taking to Twitter, the 24-year-old midfielder was seemingly unfazed by last week's disappointing turn of events, posting a picture of his squad mates on board their flight to Russia.

Accompanying the image was the simple message "en route" as Fekir and his teammates made their way to the tournament, with France's opening World Cup match coming against Australia in Kazan on Saturday.

Fekir made 20 minute cameo appearance in France's final World Cup warm-up match on Saturday, with the Lyon midfielder having an almost immediate impact on the game as he assisted Kylian Mbappe as Les Bleus fought for a 1-1 draw against the United States of America.

