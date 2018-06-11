Newly-Promoted Cardiff Set to Sign Norwich Winger Josh Murphy in Deal Worth Over £10m

Cardiff City have had an offer for winger Josh Murphy accepted by Norwich, rumoured to be worth around £10 million.

Murphy is understood to have undergone a medical, with the transfer is set to be confirmed within the next few days. Should the deal go through as expected, he will become Neil Warnock's first signing since being promoted back to the Premier League, as reported by the Telegraph.

#CardiffCity are set to sign winger Josh Murphy from Norwich in a deal worth over £10m. Fee agreed over the weekend and medical this morning #ccfc #ncfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) June 11, 2018

The 23-year-old scored seven goals and assisted another three assists 41 league games, standing out in what was another relatively disappointing season for Norwich, with the Canaries finishing 14th under Daniel Farke.

Murphy has made a number of appearances in the England youth set-up in the past, finding the net for England's Under-20's. He is a product of Norwich's youth academy, and previously scored in the FA Youth Cup final against Chelsea back in 2013.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

The move will see Murphy reunited in the Premier League with twin brother Jacob, who currently plies his trade in the north east with Newcastle.

Murphy may not be the only high profile departure from Carrow Road this summer, with playmaker James Maddison understood to be a target for a number of Premier League clubs.

Will be sad to see Josh Murphy go but £10 Million is a very good price, he has all the attributes to play in Premier League just needs to be more consistent with his end product, Academy must’ve been doing something right after all 👍🏻😜#Ncfc — Darren Huckerby (@hucks6dh6) June 11, 2018

Liverpool and Leicester are among those to be linked with a move for Maddison, with the Reds now looking for alternative attacking midfield options following the collapse of Nabil Fekir's proposed move to Anfield.