Newly-Promoted Cardiff Set to Sign Norwich Winger Josh Murphy in Deal Worth Over £10m

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Cardiff City have had an offer for winger Josh Murphy accepted by Norwich, rumoured to be worth around £10 million.

Murphy is understood to have undergone a medical, with the transfer is set to be confirmed within the next few days. Should the deal go through as expected, he will become Neil Warnock's first signing since being promoted back to the Premier League, as reported by the Telegraph.

The 23-year-old scored seven goals and assisted another three assists 41 league games, standing out in what was another relatively disappointing season for Norwich, with the Canaries finishing 14th under Daniel Farke.

Murphy has made a number of appearances in the England youth set-up in the past, finding the net for England's Under-20's. He is a product of Norwich's youth academy, and previously scored in the FA Youth Cup final against Chelsea back in 2013.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

The move will see Murphy reunited in the Premier League with twin brother Jacob, who currently plies his trade in the north east with Newcastle.

Murphy may not be the only high profile departure from Carrow Road this summer, with playmaker James Maddison understood to be a target for a number of Premier League clubs.

Liverpool and Leicester are among those to be linked with a move for Maddison, with the Reds now looking for alternative attacking midfield options following the collapse of Nabil Fekir's proposed move to Anfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)