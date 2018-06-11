Portuguese Report Claims Huge Contingent of Sporting CP Stars Set to Have Their Contracts Terminated

According to reports emanating from Portugal, a large contingent on Sporting CP stars will leave the Lisbon based club for free this summer, after letters confirming the termination of their contracts were submitted to the Portuguese Football Federation.

William Carvalho, Gelson Martins and Bruno Fernandes have already advanced with Sporting's request for rescission, while Rui Patrício and Daniel Podence are also set to depart the club this summer, as reported by Portuguese news outlet Record.

The news follows a malicious attack on Sporting's players and staff at the Academy of Alcochete last month, where around 50 hooded supporters, armed with belts and stick, attacked the players at the end of a training session.

Speaking regarding the termination of his contract, Patricio recently said: "I was the victim of physical and psychological violence, so in order to preserve my personal and professional dignity, I wish to end the contract that ties me to Sporting.”

Should their contracts being terminated, their is expected to be a swathe of interest in their services, with Martins reportedly interesting Arsenal, and Carvalho having been long linked with a move to West Ham.