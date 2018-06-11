PSG to Capitalise On Chelsea Missing UCL & Begin Attempts to Lure ​N'Golo Kante to Paris

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

N'Golo Kante is being closely monitored by new Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel ahead of a potential summer swoop, according to reports. 


Despite Chelsea's disappointing showing during the recently concluded campaign, the 27-year-old starred in the midfield 'destroyer' role as Antonio Conte's men secured Europa League football for next term. 

However, with the Blues missing out on the Champions League, there is potential that Stamford Bridge may lose some of their most valuable assets, and, according to Paris United, Kante has been labelled by PSG as a primary target. 

The report claims that new boss Tuchel is keen to add the France international to his ranks ahead of next season, where Les Parisiens will attempt to finally show their worth in Europe's elite competition following a string of underwhelming entries. 

It is also stated that the Chelsea player's representative, Karim Douis, met with Paris' sporting director Antero Henrique in London and the French capital over the past few weeks to discuss a potential switch. However, if the move were to happen, it is believed it would have to be finalised this summer, with the Blues ace set to change agents in December. 


But PSG are not the only team hot on the heels of Kante, with Champions League holders Real Madrid also said to be keen on luring the midfielder away from Stamford Bridge. 

Los Blancos are eyeing up potential targets to challenge Casemiro in the middle of the park, and have earmarked the 27-year-old as a perfect suitor. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

However, with the Spanish giants currently on the hunt for a new manager, player recruitment is somewhat at a standstill, meaning if the Ligue 1 outfit act fast, they may be able to pip Madrid to the Blues favourites' signature. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)