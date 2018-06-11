Report Claims Gareth Bale Eyes Spurs Return But Real Madrid President Favours Man Utd Move

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is eager to return to Tottenham this summer but the Welshman could have his move blocked by club president Florentino Pérez, who would rather sell to Manchester United.





The 28-year-old winger opened a can of worms in the aftermath of the Champions League final after admitting that he wanted regular first team football next season, opening the door to a potential exit from the Santiago Bernabéu.

Bale is now said to be seeking a homecoming this summer by returning to Tottenham. But there has been much concern about Spurs' ability to match Real Madrid's demands, causing the club's chief Pérez to favour dealing with Manchester United, according to Don Balon.





It is understood that Bale isn't against the idea of moving to Old Trafford this summer, a transfer which has been in the pipeline for a number of years. But Tottenham are closer to agreeing on personal terms with the Wales international.

Bale has spent a total of five years in the Spanish capital, making 189 appearances with the club where he has scored 88 goals and claimed 57 assists across all competitions.





The former Southampton left back could find a move away from the Santiago Bernabéu easier to come by this summer thanks to a number of arrivals at the club ahead of the new season.

Martin Ødegaard is expected to return to Madrid this summer following a brief loan spell in Holland with Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen. Fellow wonderkid Vinícius Júnior will also join the Los Blancos ranks this summer.