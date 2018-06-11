Report Confirms Bologna's Simone Verdi Has Completed Medical With Napoli Ahead of Impending Move

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Following an incredibly impressive 2017/18 season, Bologna's Simone Verdi is on the verge of completing a move from Napoli, with the Italian winger's medical having already being completed.

The 25-year-old scored 10 times from the Bologna wing last season, also contributing a further 10 assists as he helped steer I Rossoblu clear of relegation danger.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

His stellar performances have attracted interest for a number of months now, with Gianluca DiMarzio now reporting that last season's Serie A runners-up Napoli are in prime position to seal a deal worth up to €25m.

Verdi was reportedly close to joining Napoli in the January transfer window, but opted to remain with I Rossoblu until the end of the season, as he led the charge towards firing Bologna to Serie A safety,

Recently appointed boss Carlo Ancelotti is understood to be a big fan of Verdi, with the former Chelsea and Milan manager having recently replaced Maurizio Sarri in the Gli Azzurri hot seat.

The 25-year-old's move could will eventually cost the Naples based side up to €25m, though the payments for the deal will be staggered across separate instalments. An initial €20m fee will be paid up front, with up to €5m in bonuses being applied when certain criteria are met.

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/GettyImages

Former club Milan, where Verdi learnt his trade, will also receive €5m for the move, having inserted a 20% profit clause into the deal when letting him leave the San Siro in 2016.

