Rumours of Potential Move for £12m Rated Relegated Star Leave Liverpool Fans With Mixed Emotions

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a move for Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City, after the collapse of Nabil Fekir's proposed transfer to Anfield.  

Shaqiri's representatives met with the club on Friday night for talks, with the recently relegated Swiss star identified as a credible, and somewhat cheaper, alternative to Lyon star Fekir.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

News of Shaqiri's potential signing has been met with mixed reactions on Twitter however, with some fans praising the idea of bringing the 26-year-old to the club, while others seemingly are not so keen on the club making a move.

A move could materialise following the dramatic collapse of the Reds deal to sign Lyon star Fekir. The Frenchman had already conducted an interview for the club's official website, after passing a medical. The deal hit a last minute hitch though, consequently forcing the former Ligue 1 champions to pull out of a deal to sell their prized asset.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Shaqiri reportedly has a release clause of around £12million, activated following Stoke's relegation from the Premier League. The Liverpool Echo claim that the interest in Shaqiri is not linked to their pursuit of Fekir however, rather that the Reds are keen to reinforce their forward line with as many quality options as possible.

Fans remain split on whether the 26-year-old will make a good signing for the Anfield club though, with some believing him to be a downgrade on their primary attacking target Fekir. Here is a roundup of some fan reaction.

Shaqiri will put any questions marks over his future to one side for the moment, as he prepares to lead Switzerland's charge at this summer's World Cup in Russia.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)