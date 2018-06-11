Rumours of Potential Move for £12m Rated Relegated Star Leave Liverpool Fans With Mixed Emotions

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a move for Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City, after the collapse of Nabil Fekir's proposed transfer to Anfield.

Shaqiri's representatives met with the club on Friday night for talks, with the recently relegated Swiss star identified as a credible, and somewhat cheaper, alternative to Lyon star Fekir.

News of Shaqiri's potential signing has been met with mixed reactions on Twitter however, with some fans praising the idea of bringing the 26-year-old to the club, while others seemingly are not so keen on the club making a move.

A move could materialise following the dramatic collapse of the Reds deal to sign Lyon star Fekir. The Frenchman had already conducted an interview for the club's official website, after passing a medical. The deal hit a last minute hitch though, consequently forcing the former Ligue 1 champions to pull out of a deal to sell their prized asset.

Shaqiri reportedly has a release clause of around £12million, activated following Stoke's relegation from the Premier League. The Liverpool Echo claim that the interest in Shaqiri is not linked to their pursuit of Fekir however, rather that the Reds are keen to reinforce their forward line with as many quality options as possible.

Fans remain split on whether the 26-year-old will make a good signing for the Anfield club though, with some believing him to be a downgrade on their primary attacking target Fekir. Here is a roundup of some fan reaction.

We paid £20M for Alberto Aquilani.



We paid £20M for Stuart Downing.



We paid £20M for Lazar Marković.



Xherdan Shaqiri for £12M, in this inflated transfer market! I'm absolutely okay with that. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) June 11, 2018

Liverpool only sign quick players right? To make Counter attacks even more easier...



Shaqiri would be the best choice, he's such a great talent. I think we should sign him. pic.twitter.com/DsditO7zWd — Cecile (@lfccecile) June 11, 2018

I didnt want Mane Wijnaldum Robertson or Chamberlain and I dont want Shaqiri, this is why im working a 10-7 night shift tonight and Jurgen Klopp is manager of Liverpool football club — Anthony Smith (@Anthonyjames93) June 6, 2018

As a starter I'd be staunchly against Shaqiri. Has all the hallmarks of a Rodgers failure about him but as a realistic backup to the best front 3 in Europe can't really complain. Relatively cheap and low risk, has the talent and not starting every game could be perfect for him. — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) June 9, 2018

Shaqiri will put any questions marks over his future to one side for the moment, as he prepares to lead Switzerland's charge at this summer's World Cup in Russia.