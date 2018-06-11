Sky Sports Reporter Claims Liverpool's Pursuit of Nabil Fekir Continues Amid Conflicting Information

Liverpool are continuing to work hard on signing Lyon forward Nabil Fekir, with reports suggesting that negotiations are continuing behind closed doors.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is extremely keen to sign the talented Frenchman, though Lyon have reportedly closed off negotiations due to Liverpool's reduced valuation of the player. Fekir may still go to Liverpool if they offer more money to the French club, despite their statement that he will be at the club next season.

Frederic Stevens/GettyImages

The deal could still be resurrected though, with Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol telling the channel's 'Transfer Talk' podcast, via the Sport Review, that the Reds could simply be playing hardball with their French counterparts.

"The issue with Fekir is that Liverpool are being smart. They are trying to get the deal done early before the World Cup. Liverpool are trying to sign Fekir behind the scenes."

Fekir enjoyed a standout season in Ligue 1 last year, scoring an impressive 18 goals in 30 league appearances, also contributing eight assists.

His form helped lead Lyon to a third place finish in the league, with some of Europe's biggest clubs reportedly taking note of his high quality performances.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Lyon will be hoping to hold on to the player at least until after the World Cup, where the French national team will be hoping for good performances from Fekir. Didier Deschamps' men come into the tournament as one of the favourites, with a standout cast of attacking players at his disposal.