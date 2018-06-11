Spain Suffer Injury Scare as Star Duo Fail to Finish Training Ahead of Portugal Opener

Gerard Pique's role in Spain's World Cup opener against Portugal on Friday may be in doubt after the player limped out of training, according to reports.

La Roja begin their quest to regain the world's most prestigious footballing trophy when they tackle Cristiano Ronaldo and co. in Matchday 1 of Group B.

The former winners are indeed favourites to top their group, despite coming up against the reigning European champions; however, may have to take on the deadly attacking outfit without star defender Pique, who, according to Marca, was forced out of training on Monday with a knee injury.

Piqué se retira del entrenamiento de la selección española tras sentir molestias en su rodilla izquierda. pic.twitter.com/2D7cNw67A7 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 11, 2018

The Barcelona guardian was regularly seen during the recently concluded campaign struggling to overcome a knee issue towards the back end of games, with the Spaniard more often than not leaving the field while limping at full-time.

And, according to the report, the 31-year-old has succumbed to the same issue once again, although this time he was unable to finish the session after stepping awkwardly.

Marca| David Silva terminou o treino da Espanha na segunda mais cedo, e há uma dúvida que ele não esteja 100% para a estréia contra Portugal. — Man City Brazil (@ManCityBrazil) June 11, 2018

However, Pique was not the only player who was absent as coach Julen Lopetegui brought an end to the sweltering morning's work in Russia, with Manchester City's David Silva also finishing training early.





The report did not elaborate on the reasoning why the 32-year-old was unable to continue; however, there is now the worry that he may not be 100% fit ahead of the showdown with Portugal.

Of course, however, Spain boast an abundance of midfield talent this summer, with the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio just two of La Roja's star-studded middle of the park, meaning Silva's knock, if match-threatening, will not be felt to the same level as Pique's potential exclusion.