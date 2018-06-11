Stoke Announce €7.2m Capture of Nigeria World Cup Midfielder Oghenekaro Peter Etebo

Stoke City have confirmed the €7.2m (£6.35m) signing of 22-year-old Nigerian midfielder Oghenekaro Peter Etebo from Portuguese club Feirense.

Etebo, who will link up with his new teammates after representing his country at this summer's World Cup in Russia, has signed a long term five-year contract with the Potters until 2023.

Stoke City are delighted to announce the signing of Nigerian international Oghenekaro Peter Etebo on a five-year contract



The 22-year-old midfielder joins the Potters from Portuguese side Feirense for a fee of €7.2million



He spent the second half of last season on loan at Las Palmas in La Liga and will now be tasked with helping Stoke return to the Premier League at the earliest opportunity after their relegation to the Championship in May.

Stoke claim to have sealed the deal ahead of Premier League and Bundesliga clubs.

"We are delighted Etebo has chosen to join Stoke City, becoming our first signing of the summer," chief executive Tony Scholes told the club's official website.

"I'm particularly pleased that he took the time to look beyond our current league status and understand who we are as a club before choosing us ahead of current Premier League and Bundesliga clubs."

New manager Gary Rowett said: "We're really excited to have got the deal over the line for Etebo. I'm looking forward to seeing him in a Stoke City shirt as I'm sure our supporters are too.

"Etebo is a very mobile, energetic midfielder and he's a great age. He has played in the top divisions in Portugal and Spain and, of course, he's heading into the World Cup with Nigeria which will be an amazing experience for him."

Stoke fans will hope to catch first glimpses of Etebo in action when Nigeria face Croatia (16th June), Iceland (22nd June) and Argentina (26th June) in Group D of the World Cup.