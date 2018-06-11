Tottenham Readying Bumper Contracts as 8 Senior Players Prepare to Follow Extension Trend

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Tottenham are preparing new contracts for a number of their first team players, following Mauricio Pochettino and Harry Kane's decision to commit their long-term futures to the club.

It has been known for some time that Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen are in line to receive new contracts in north London, with announcements expected just days after Kane put pen to paper on a six-year deal worth approximately £200,000 a week.

But Spurs are also looking to tie a number of other players down to new deals, while the futures of Mousa Dembélé, Toby Alderweireld and Érik Lamela are being evaluated by the club's hierarchy.

A report from football.london claims that as many as eight senior players could have their contracts renewed this summer. In addition to Eriksen and Alli, defenders Jan Vertonghen, Ben Davies and Kieran Trippier are also due to be rewarded with new deals.

Improved contracts for Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier and Heung-Min Son are also in the pipeline as Tottenham appear to overhaul their previously strict wage structure.


But the future of Alderweireld, Dembélé and Lamela are still up in the air ahead of the World Cup. Left back Danny Rose is also uncertain about where he will be next season, though the 27-year-old may look to use the competition to attract the attention of big clubs this summer.

Image by Toby Cudworth

Both Alderweireld and Rose have been heavily linked with moves to Manchester United in recent months. Dembélé and former Roma winger Lamela meanwhile have both been linked with moves to Italy this summer.

