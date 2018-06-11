Watford Launch Brand New Adidas Home Kit That Makes a Bold Break From Tradition

By 90Min
June 11, 2018

Watford have officially launched their brand new 2018/19 Adidas home kit, which will see the Hornets playing in striking black and yellow stripes next season.

It is the second season that Adidas have supplied Watford kits and marks a move away from only yellow as the primary shirt colour.

With the body of the shirt featuring the thick stripes, the sleeves are black. The full look is completed with black shorts and black socks, both with a distinctive yellow trim.

The likes of Troy Deeney, Richarlison, Will Hughes, Tom Cleverley and permanent new signing Gerard Deulofeu have all appeared in the club's promotional material.

Watford will begin the 2018/19 campaign looking to build on another strong season of Premier League football. It will be the club's fourth consecutive season in the top flight, their longest run since five straight years in the old First Division in the 1980s under the late Graham Taylor.

The shirt is available for order online at thehornetsshop.co.uk, with adult shirts listed at £50.00.

