Alderweireld Not Mourinho's First Choice Target as Man Utd Look to Wrap Up Deal Before World Cup

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to ensure at least one more signing is sorted at Old Trafford this summer, with a move for Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld already underway. However, the Belgian powerhouse is believed to not be at the top of his list of eight names.

United have been linked with Alderweireld for months now, and the Belgian is looking for a way out of White Hart Lane after falling out of favour with Mauricio Pochettino last season. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to The Sun, now that Fred and Diogo Dalot are confirmed in Manchester, Mourinho wants the Alderweireld deal wrapped up before the World Cup kicks off on Thursday. The Portuguese is aware that a medical for the player and every single detail isn't necessary feasible, but a deal in principal would be enough for the United boss.

Securing that would allow Mourinho time to bring in another couple of players after the World Cup has finished - as he looks to strengthen his side in other areas of his defence.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

However, a report from the Manchester Evening News claims that Alderweireld isn't Mourinho's number one target despite negotiations starting with Spurs.

United are believed to only be willing to pay as high as £50m for the Belgian, whereas Spurs want £70m, and other names such as Raphael Varane, Jerome Boateng, Kalidou Koulibaly, Milan Skriniar, Alessio Romagnoli, Jose Gimenez and Caglar Soyuncu are also on Mourinho's list.


Alderweireld, 29, only featured in 14 league matches for Spurs last season - but he will be expected to line up in the heart of the Belgian defence at the World Cup when the Red Devils take on Panama in their first group game.

Whoever arrives at the club this summer will become the sixth centre back to be on the United books at this point in time, and Mourinho doesn't plan on selling any others unless they request to leave.

