Antoine Griezmann is believed to be on the verge of announcing his intention to stay at Atletico Madrid this summer, and has called a press conference in order to confirm that he will renew his contract at the Wanda Metropolitano - rejecting the offer from Barcelona in the process.

It has been on the lips of everyone for the last few months: Will Griezmann stay or go? Reported to be the Spanish champions' first choice target of the summer window, many have anticipated that the Frenchman will move to Catalonia once his release clause drops to €100m in July.

However, it appears that these beliefs are about to be quashed. According to Canal + France (via Sport), Griezmann has called a press conference for Tuesday afternoon, and will announce that he is set to remain in the Spanish capital next season.

Los Rojiblancos offered the forward an improved contract once news had arrived of Barcelona's offer to the player. The deal, should he sign, will make him the club's highest paid player; and the entire club has been endorsing the deal since it was offered - from the president right down to the kit man.

Griezmann has been dedicating a lot of time to his decision, and reports claim that he's turned to French teammates while preparing for the World Cup for advice.