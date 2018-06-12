Antoine Griezmann has disappointed both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona fans by refusing to publicly announce if he has decided which club he will be playing for next season.

Griezmann has a choice over whether he will remain with Atletico Madrid, who are desperate to keep him, or make the switch to La Liga rivals Barcelona in a €100m transfer. He had previously stated the matter would be sorted before the World Cup, which begins on Thursday.

So, after months of speculation, it had been suggested that the 27-year-old would finally make his future known when it was confirmed he would be appearing at a France team press conference.

However, despite suggestions he will choose Atletico, still Griezmann declined to say either way what he plans to do when the subject was raised by the gathered media.

"I am very sorry, but I will not be revealing my decision today," he said.

"I know that many of you were waiting for that. However, today is not the day for that."

Many are now concerned that if he indeed has chosen to stay with Atletico rather than take the offer from Barcelona, who are willing to trigger his widely talked about €100m buyout clause on 1st July should he indicate he is willing to join them, the delay will only anger the Atletico supporters who have adored him ever since he joined the club in 2014.

After looking set to join Manchester United last summer, Griezmann re-committed himself to Atletico after the club's transfer ban, preventing them from signing a replacement, was upheld.