Arsenal Starlet Ainsley Maitland-Niles Signs Contract Extension With the Gunners

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

Arsenal have confirmed that 20-year-old midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has signed a contract extension with the North London club, as well as inheriting the number 15 shirt that was vacated by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain last season.

Releasing a statement on their official club website, the Gunners revealed that Maitland-Niles had been handed a contract extension following a successful breakout season in the 2017/18 campaign, whereby the academy graduate made a total of 28 senior appearances under Arsene Wenger.

Although the length of the contract extension has not yet been revealed, Arsenal had confirmed the England youth international had been assigned a new shirt number, changing from the number 30 shirt to number 15.

The club's official statement read

"Ainsley Maitland-Niles has signed a long-term contract extension with the club.

"Congratulations on your new contract Ainsley. We all look forward to your continued progress with us." 

Throughout his career with Arsenal so far, Maitland-Niles has made a total of 38 appearances for the Gunners, becoming their second youngest player to feature in the UEFA Champions League when he made an appearance against Galatasaray in December 2014 at just 17 years and 102 days old. 

Arsenal closed their statement writing: "Congratulations on your new contract Ainsley. We all look forward to your continued progress with us."

