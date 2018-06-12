Arsenal Target Yacine Adli Set to Snub the Gunnners & Sign Professional Contract With PSG

PSG wonderkid Yacine Adli is set to sign his first professional contract with his current club. rejecting the advances from Arsenal in the process. The youngster was in London over the weekend discussing the option with his agent, but has chosen to remain in France.

Adli is a name unknown to most, but is seemingly destined to be a superstar in the years to come. At only 17 years old, any team could've signed the promising midfielder for a small compensation fee this summer, and the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid have been recently linked.

#Adli était à Londres ce week-end, chez son agent. Il est arrivé dimanche et il est rentré lundi. Malgré le forcing d’Arsenal, après un nouveau rdv #Henrique a convaincu le titi. Signature du contrat professionnel au #PSG dans la semaine. Contrat de 3 ans. Pas de prêt envisagé. https://t.co/pjNBopYOKl — Paris United (@parisunited6) June 12, 2018

However, according to Paris United on Twitter, he's rejected the opportunity from the Premier League side - the Gunners appearing to be the most keen on ensuring his signature before having to pay a fee once he goes professional.

Instead, he will remain in the French capital having been persuaded to stay by sporting director Antero Henrique. Adli will sign a three year deal with the French champions, and the club intend to keep him in with the squad next season - no desires to loan him out.

That hints at the possibility of sporadic appearances for the first team, despite his young age. Over the last few years, we've seen a wealth of young talent emerge from the club's youth ranks.

From the likes of Adrien Rabiot to Kingsley Coman, PSG are keen on producing top young talent, and Adli promises to be the best yet by the looks of things.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery was keen to bring Adli to the Emirates having seen the player's ability first hand over the last two years, but it looks like he's failed.