Atletico Madrid Confirms Deal for Monaco, France Star Thomas Lemar

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the acquisition of former Liverpool and Arsenal target Thomas Lemar from Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

Atletico Madrid have confirmed the acquisition of former Liverpool and Arsenal target Thomas Lemar from Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco.

As confirmed in a statement on Los Rojiblancos' official club website, the 2017/18 La Liga runners-up have achieved a preliminary agreement for the transfer of the 22-year-old winger, which could see the France international link up with his compatriot Antoine Griezmann next season, should the latter stay with the club.

In their statement confirming their acquisition of Lemar, Atletico wrote: "Atletico de Madrid and AS Monaco has achieved a preliminary agreement over the transfer of Thomas Lemar to our club. Over the next days, both clubs will work to close the agreement for the definitive transfer.

"The French international is with his national team in Russia to play the 2018 FIFA World Cup that will take place on Thursday, 14th of July. Lemar, at 22-years-old and 1.70 cm of height, performs as a left winger.

"Lemar rose to Caen’s first team in the 2013-2014 season, playing 9 games. It was in the next season... when the winger was consolidated, playing 26 official games and scoring one goal. 

"AS Monaco became the owner of his services at the end of the season and his debut with AS Monaco in the 2015-16 season confirmed the bet made by the team, due to the fact Thomas Lemar played 34 games between the whole competitions, scoring 5 goals and giving 5 assists.

"The season 2016-17 supposed the definitive step for the French international. Lemar participated in 55 official games, he scored 14 goals and gave 17 assists to his teammates. His contribution was key in the great season by AS Monaco, who achieved the semi-finals of the Champions League, in which the winger played 12 games, plus another 4 games in the previous rounds, scoring 2 goals and giving 6 assists, and conquered Ligue 1.

"In the last season, Lemar has continued showing his quality in the 38 official games played, in which he scored 3 goals and gave 10 assists to his teammates.

Lemar made his debut with France at the age of 21, on November 15, 2016 against Ivory Coast. In total, he has played 12 games with Les Bleus, in which he has scored three goals, two of them in the qualification games for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)