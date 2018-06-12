Cardiff Announce Signing of Norwich's Josh Murphy on 4-Year Deal for Undisclosed Fee

Cardiff have announced the signing of former Norwich midfielder Josh Murphy. The 23-year-old becomes the first arrival at the Cardiff City Stadium since their return to the Premier League, and has signed a four year deal that will see him tied down to the South Wales outfit until 2022.

An impressive campaign at Carrow Road last season saw Murphy pick up a lot of attention from various sides, and his 11 league assists last term has now earned the youngster a shot at Premier League football with the Bluebirds.

Since making his debut back in the 2013/14 season, Murphy has gone on to notch 20 goals in 108 appearances for Norwich, and has now signed for an undisclosed fee with Cardiff.

Speaking of his delight at Murphy's arrival, Cardiff manager Neil Warnock admitted that the player has been his top priority for a long time.

“Josh is a player I’ve watched for a number of years now and he’s always excited me when he runs with the ball," Warnock told the club's official website.

“I think he’s at the right age now with his best still to come. He can play an instrumental part in helping us to stay in the Premier League and I know he’s looking forward to the challenge.

"He’s been my number one target since the end of last season.”

Cardiff and their new signing will now be looking to kicking on with the new season, with the glory of the English top flight awaiting.

While Warnock has admitted that he intends to keep the main structure of his team untouched this summer, he will be dipping into the transfer market for more players in their bid to stay up next season, and one or two more arrivals are to be expected in Cardiff.