Crystal Palace Look to Bolster Their Midfield Options With World Cup Bound Torino Star

Crystal Palace are reportedly looking to strengthen their squad this summer with the signing of Nigeria international Joel Obi.

The 27-year-old has spent the last three years at Italian side Torino, having made the switch from fellow Italian side Inter in 2015. Obi has since become a regular starter in Turin and he enjoyed an impressive 2017/18 campaign where he made 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring six times.

Palace had a contrasting season, where they were able to turn around a dismal start to finish their Premier League season on a high under Roy Hodgson. Their renewed run of form means that they will no doubt be targeting a top ten finish next season and they will be looking to bolster their current squad to do so.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Joel Obi will be one of Palace's top targets this summer and Hodgson's side will be looking to secure a deal for the Nigerian as soon as possible.





Obi has proved that he able to play at a very high level in Italy and has experience playing for two top half teams. He has also recently become an automatic starter for his national side and will no doubt play a role at this year's World Cup.

The London outfit are currently short on options when it comes to central midfielders and bringing in fresh faces that can challenge to break in to the Eagle's starting XI will prove crucial to their future success.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, Palace are not alone in their pursuit and Portuguese powerhouses Benfica and Porto are also reportedly interested in snapping up the midfielder. A deal may need to be struck up soon if Palace are to get their man, as any good performances at the World Cup may see his price tag skyrocket.