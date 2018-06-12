Eredivisie Giants Ajax Reportedly Eye Loan Move for Tottenham Youngster Juan Foyth

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

Ajax are looking to complete a loan move for Tottenham defender Juan Foyth, fuelling speculation that a move Matthijs de Ligt could be revived.

Veotball Primeur have reported (via Radio La Red) that Foyth is a target for Ajax after a planned move for Boca Junior's Lisandro Magallan reached a stalemate.

MB Media/GettyImages

Ajax would be prepared to take the 20-year-old on loan, knowing that Tottenham would be reluctant to sell the youngster after just one season.

At this stage, Foyth appears to be a back-up option, for Ajax and with negotiations yet to take place, the centre back will return to Spurs to try and stake a claim to a starting berth ahead of next season.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

The former Estudiantes player featured sporadically for Tottenham last season in cup competitions, and although he earned praise from Mauricio Pochettino, he failed to make a single Premier League appearance.

If Spurs were to end up selling Toby Alderweireld, the North London side will likely be reluctant to allow Foyth to follow the Belgian out the door.

There is a suggestion that if Ajax were to sign Foyth on loan, the Dutch club may be willing to sell Matthijs De Ligt.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, Ajax are under no pressure to sell their prized asset having already sold promising winger Justin Kluivert to AS Roma in a £15.8m deal.

Allowing Foyth to join Ajax may however aid Spurs in any future dealings with the club, demonstrating that business can word both ways - expect to see Tottenham coming back in for De Ligt further down the line.

