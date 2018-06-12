French Report Suggests Thomas Lemar is Set to Complete a Move From AS Monaco to Atletico Madrid

According to reports emanating from France, AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar is set to depart the Ligue 1 club in order to join Atletico Madrid.

After a great deal of uncertainty surrounding Lemar's next club, reports have emerged suggesting the French winger will play his football at the Wanda Metropolitano next season, ostensibly linking up with national teammate Antoine Griezmann as Los Rojiblancos look to challenge the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid for Spain's top honours.

It is understood that representatives of Monaco and Atletico met on Tuesday evening to discuss the transfer, with Lemar currently involved with the French national team at the World Cup in Russia, as reported by French news outlet L'Equipe.

Lemar's move to join 2017/18's La Liga runners-up comes following a summer of speculation last season whereby Arsenal and Liverpool fought it out for the talented winger's signature, although in the end, neither club proved successful.

According to reports, the 22-year-old will sign a two-year contract with Atletico, as they look to build upon last season's Europa League triumph.

The winger will hope to feature for France at this summer's World Cup and build on his 12 caps and three goals for Les Bleus.

Throughout the 2017/18 campaign, Lemar made a total of 38 appearances for Monaco, and while he only netted three times throughout the entire season (with 10 assists), his stats certainly belie his ability - just one season prior, he scored 14 goals with 17 assists in all competitions. If reports are confirmed, then the France international will be an excellent acquisition for Diego Simeone's men.