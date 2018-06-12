Galatasaray Close in on Re-Signing Stoke City Midfielder Badou Ndiaye Just Months After Selling Him

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

According to Turkish reports, Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray have lodged a bid to re-sign Senegalese midfielder Badou Ndiaye, just months after selling the 27-year-old to Stoke City for a reported fee of €16m.

As per reports from Turkish news outlet Hurriyet, Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim is keen on a reunion with the attack-minded midfielder, who scored two goals from 13 league appearances for Stoke last season.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Terim reportedly spoke very highly of Mdiaye, saying: “Ndiaye will do a very good job for us. He’ll solve the ongoing problems in our midfield.”

Ndiaye is expected to depart the bet365 Stadium following Stoke's relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2017/18 season, and Galatasaray have reportedly held an interest in re-signing the Senegal international since April.

SEYLLOU/GettyImages

News of a potential move emerged last week, with the Stoke City player’s agent stating a return to Galatasaray would become clearer in the coming days.


The 27-year-old, who will feature for Senegal during this summer's World Cup, only played 17 matches for Galatasaray, scoring one goal with three assists, before he was sold to Stoke last season. But prior to joining the Turkish champions he enjoyed a productive spell with Super Lig club Osmanlispor FK, scoring 18 goals and adding seven assists in 75 matches. 

TF-Images/GettyImages

Should Ndiaye move, he will become the latest in a large contingent of players departing the Potters, with Switzerland star Xherdan Shaqiri heavily linked with a move to join Champions League runners-up Liverpool as they look to strengthen their squad depth ahead of the coming season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)