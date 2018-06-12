Galatasaray Close in on Re-Signing Stoke City Midfielder Badou Ndiaye Just Months After Selling Him

According to Turkish reports, Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray have lodged a bid to re-sign Senegalese midfielder Badou Ndiaye, just months after selling the 27-year-old to Stoke City for a reported fee of €16m.

As per reports from Turkish news outlet Hurriyet, Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim is keen on a reunion with the attack-minded midfielder, who scored two goals from 13 league appearances for Stoke last season.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Terim reportedly spoke very highly of Mdiaye, saying: “Ndiaye will do a very good job for us. He’ll solve the ongoing problems in our midfield.”

Ndiaye is expected to depart the bet365 Stadium following Stoke's relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2017/18 season, and Galatasaray have reportedly held an interest in re-signing the Senegal international since April.

SEYLLOU/GettyImages

News of a potential move emerged last week, with the Stoke City player’s agent stating a return to Galatasaray would become clearer in the coming days.





The 27-year-old, who will feature for Senegal during this summer's World Cup, only played 17 matches for Galatasaray, scoring one goal with three assists, before he was sold to Stoke last season. But prior to joining the Turkish champions he enjoyed a productive spell with Super Lig club Osmanlispor FK, scoring 18 goals and adding seven assists in 75 matches.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Should Ndiaye move, he will become the latest in a large contingent of players departing the Potters, with Switzerland star Xherdan Shaqiri heavily linked with a move to join Champions League runners-up Liverpool as they look to strengthen their squad depth ahead of the coming season.