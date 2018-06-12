Harry Kane Insists There Are No 'Divides' in England Squad Ahead of World Cup Campaign

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

England captain Harry Kane has assured the press that there are no feelings of hostility between any members of the Three Lions' squad and that they are ready to tackle Russia as a collective unit.

The Spurs striker was named as Gareth Southgate's captain for the 2018 World Cup over the likes of Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and his new-found role of responsibility means that he will be key to ensuring that the squad play harmoniously. He has ensured that the previous divides that existed in England squads gone by are non-existent in the current group.

Speaking to the press (via the Daily Star), the 24-year-old talisman was keen to emphasise this point.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"We all get on very well and have come through the ranks together. We definitely don’t have that divide in the team any more. It is important during the season that you fight for your club and do everything for them but come England time, you are one team and everything else goes out of the window.”

Kane was also quick to point out that the current crop of England stars regarded the World Cup as the pinnacle of football and that is the one competition that he and his teammates are dreaming of getting their hands on.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

“It is hard to look beyond the World Cup,” said Kane. “And I don’t think any player would tell you any different. It’s the one competition everybody dreams of winning. That is No.1, first and foremost.

“Obviously, I understand you have got the Champions League and Premier League – so many big competitions – and it is every season. But for me, I don’t think it gets much bigger than the World Cup.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“And I would be surprised if the majority of players did not say the World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world."

