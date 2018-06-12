Huddersfield Confirm Signing of Egyptian Winger Ramadan Sobhi From Recently Relegated Stoke City

Huddersfield Town have announced the signing of Ramadan Sobhi from recently relegated Stoke on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old Egyptian winger will move to the John Smith's Stadium for an undisclosed fee, where he will link up with his new teammates following the conclusion of this summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

✅ #htafc will sign Egyptian international @RamadanSobhi from @stokecity for an undisclosed fee following the conclusion of this summer’s World Cup.



🇪🇬 Ramadan flew in from Egypt's training camp to sign a three-year contract with the Club.



Terriers boss David Wagner said in a statement on the club's official website; “I’m very happy that we will be able to welcome Ramadan Sobhi to Huddersfield Town.





“He’s a real talent and has achieved a lot for a player who is only 21 years old, playing over 20 times for his country ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

“Just as Jonas Lössl, Elias Kachunga and Laurent Depoitre did, Ramadan will join our club on the back of a challenging season. However, he already has a lot of the qualities that we look for in our Terriers identity.

"He’s skilful, direct and very quick-thinking. He still has a lot of space to improve too, which is very exciting."

Sobhi flew in from Egypt's World Cup training camp in order to complete a medical with the club, before penning a deal that will run until 2021, with the option of a further year.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The versatile winger made 41 Premier League appearances for the Potters, but was unable to help save the club from relegation last season, after a prolonged run of dismal form.