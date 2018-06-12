Huddersfield Confirm Signing of Egyptian Winger Ramadan Sobhi From Recently Relegated Stoke City

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

Huddersfield Town have announced the signing of Ramadan Sobhi from recently relegated Stoke on a three-year deal.

The 21-year-old Egyptian winger will move to the John Smith's Stadium for an undisclosed fee, where he will link up with his new teammates following the conclusion of this summer's World Cup finals in Russia.

Terriers boss David Wagner said in a statement on the club's official website; “I’m very happy that we will be able to welcome Ramadan Sobhi to Huddersfield Town.


“He’s a real talent and has achieved a lot for a player who is only 21 years old, playing over 20 times for his country ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

“Just as Jonas Lössl, Elias Kachunga and Laurent Depoitre did, Ramadan will join our club on the back of a challenging season. However, he already has a lot of the qualities that we look for in our Terriers identity.

"He’s skilful, direct and very quick-thinking. He still has a lot of space to improve too, which is very exciting."

Sobhi flew in from Egypt's World Cup training camp in order to complete a medical with the club, before penning a deal that will run until 2021, with the option of a further year.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The versatile winger made 41 Premier League appearances for the Potters, but was unable to help save the club from relegation last season, after a prolonged run of dismal form.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)