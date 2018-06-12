Huddersfield Town Reportedly Keeping Tabs on Highly Rated French Defender This Summer

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

Huddersfield Town are keeping their eye on highly rated French centre back Christophe Herelle this summer, according to reports.

The 25-year-old currently plays for AS Troyes in his native France and started 34 league matches during the 2017/18 season. He was unable to prevent the club from slipping to relegation as they fell to 19th in the table and he has since attracted attention from numerous sides across Europe.

Huddersfield will be doing battle with Nice, Club Brugge and Anderlecht for his signature and, according to L'equipe (via SportWitness), Troyes are more than happy to listen to any offers the sides have for their defender, especially after they suffered relegation.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

The French outfit are looking to part ways with Herelle for a fee rumoured to be around £4m, which means that he will be more than affordable for any of the sides interested in the defender.

The transfer gossip comes after the Terrier's completed the permanent signing of their loan success story, Terence Kongolo, who shone as Huddersfield fought against the odds to stave off relegation during their maiden Premier League season.

John Early/GettyImages

However, David Wagner's side have yet to make a formal bid for Herelle and they may find themselves behind Nice in the pecking order, who have already said to have made an official offer. 

Despite this, nothing has been agreed between the two clubs and there is still a chance that Huddersfield could disrupt proceedings between the two French clubs.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Huddersfield will be up against it again next year and they will need all hands on deck if they are to survive for a second season. Herelle could be an important signing so expect Wagner to be doing everything he can to bring him over to England.

