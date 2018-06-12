'Hyundai Cheering Stadium' Competition Launched for Fans to Compete Against Rivals During World Cup

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

Hyundai are launching their latest online competition entitled 'Hyundai Cheering Stadium', offering fans of each of the 32 countries present at the World Cup to chant their nation to victory. 

In their capacity as an Official Partner of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, Hyundai have created an online Cheering Stadium on their website, enabling fans to submit their own chants in collaboration with their compatriots in an attempt to drown out their opponents. 

At the end of the tournament, 2,018 randomly chosen contributors from the country with the most submissions will win an Online Gift Card.

For more information on how to lend your support, visit http://worldcup.hyundai.com.

Image by TomLynch

To be in with a chance of leading your country to victory, you can simply upload your chant via a video/voice file, or utilise one of the website's pre-recorded samples. 

This collection of chants is collated into a cacophony of noise and support for your nation, and the one with the most participants in each clash wins. Every time your nation has a game at this summer's tournament, you will be able to vocalise your support in a battle between the sets of fans. 

The country with the most number of fans that have entered the Hyundai Cheering Stadium per match and submitted chants throughout the competition will win, regardless of the results of the actual FIFA World Cup™ matches. 

JOSEPH EID/GettyImages

Subsequently, 2,018 representatives from the winning country at the end of the competition will be randomly chosen to be awarded with an Online Gift Card. 

These fans will be chosen two pools - either a 'Lucky Fan' (who have submitted a chant during the event period) or 'Group Phase Master Fan' (any fans that have submitted during the Group Matches against 3 other opposing teams). 

The Hyundai Cheering Stadium event will run from June 1st to July 15th.

