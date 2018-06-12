Inter Blocked By Ligue 1 Side in Negotiations for Liverpool and Spurs Target

June 12, 2018

According to reports from France, Ligue 1 side Girondins de Bordeaux have blocked Serie A side Inter in their pursuit of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom.

Bordeux's Brazilian winger had been the subject of a great deal of attention from a number of different clubs, with Premier League duo Liverpool and Spurs both reportedly interested in signing the young Samba star.

Although it was Serie A giants Inter who made the first move - offering a reported fee of €40m for the 21-year-old winger - Bordeaux tuned down the offer. The method of the Nerazzuri's payment is understood to have been the reason Les Girondins terminated negotiations, as reported by French news outlet RMC Sport.


Inter reportedly offered the €40m fee in instalments as a result of their Financial Fair Play limitations, subsequently causing Bordeaux to bring an end to the negotiations, leaving either Liverpool or Spurs to make an offer for Malcom.

Friedemann Vogel/GettyImages

Throughout the 2017/2018 campaign, Malcom notched 12 goals with seven assists in 35 Ligue 1 appearances for Bordeaux, attracting a great deal of interest from a host of Europe’s top clubs.


However, his performances didn't quite merit a place in Brazil's final 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia, though the former Corinthians star may very well be present at future tournaments - especially if a move to higher quality football pans out.

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/GettyImages

With both Liverpool and Spurs struggling to bolster their attacking options, with negotiations for attackers having varying degrees of success, the Premier League duo could turn their attentions to Malcom, with both clubs boasting Champions League football to sweeten their proposition.

