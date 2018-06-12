Leicester City Plot Bid for £15m Rated Lokomotiv Moscow Defender

According to reports in Russia, Leicester City are planning a £15m move for Lokomotiv Moscow's 26-year-old defender Solomon Kvirkvelia.

Ahead of the upcoming 2018/19 season, Leicester boss Claude Puel has targeted the defence as a key area of the Foxes lineup to strengthen, with Kvirkvelia, formerly of Rubin Kazan, identified as an ideal candidate to bolster the back line.

Epsilon/GettyImages

Subsequently, Russian news outlet Izvestia has claimed that the Foxes would be willing to pay up to £15m to bring the Georgian stalwart to the King Power Stadium.

Standing at 6ft 5in, Kvirkvelia would prove an excellent long-term replacement for 2016 league-winning centre back Robert Huth, who was released from the club this summer at the age of 33-years-old.

Furthermore, with captain Wes Morgan having turned 34 earlier this year, Puel is in desperate need of some young blood at the heart of the Foxes defence, with England international Harry Maguire being the only first choice defender under the age of 30.

Subsequently, Kvirkvelia would prove an excellent acquisition for Leicester, who will be looking to push for European qualification next season after finishing ninth in the 2017/18 campaign.

Epsilon/GettyImages

This summer isn't the first time Leicester have been linked with a move for Kvirkvelia however, with the big Georgian having reportedly been targeted by the Foxes in the January transfer window earlier this year.

Throughout the bygone season, Kvirkvelia was ever present for Lokomotiv Moscow as they won the Russian Premier Liga, making 41 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals in the process.