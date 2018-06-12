Liverpool & Arsenal 'Could Be Available for Free' After Issues With Current Club Escalate

Liverpool and Arsenal target Gelson Martins could terminate his contract with Sporting CP, thus being available on a free transfer in the coming weeks.

The 23-year-old Portuguese international, along with three other players, has filed notice with the Portuguese Securities Market Commission that they would be breaking their contracts with Sporting, according to the Liverpool Echo.



The move comes after a group of 50 fans stormed the Sporting training ground proceeding to assault both players and staff alike.





Other high profile names looking to leave the club include William Carvalho and Bruno Fernandes, whilst goalkeeper Rui Patricio has already left.





Martins has been on the radar of many of the biggest clubs in Europe over the past few years. This season, interest has peaked ever higher, following a season in which he scored 13 goals in all competitions.

Liverpool were in hot pursuit of the winger last season prior to their signing of Mohamed Salah. Martins would be the ideal back-up for any of Liverpool's forward line, he is a player known for his speed and stamina, so would fit perfectly into Jurgen Klopp's system.

With the Nabil Fekir deal appearing to be dead and buried, Klopp will be eager to make an attacking signing before the World Cup.





However, the Reds are not alone in their interest for the Portuguese winger. Arsenal too have been following Martins' career for a number of years and new manager Unai Emery will be keen to put his mark onto the side early. The signing of Martins would inject some much needed youth into Arsenal's front line.



There is also still a chance that Martins may remain at Sporting if owner of the club, Bruno de Carvalho, resigns from his position. Rumours have been swirling that de Carvalho used to belong to a radical fan group similar to the one which attacked the players, however de Carvalho actions suggest he will be remaining at the club.