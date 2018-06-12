Liverpool & Arsenal 'Could Be Available for Free' After Issues With Current Club Escalate

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

Liverpool and Arsenal target Gelson Martins could terminate his contract with Sporting CP, thus being available on a free transfer in the coming weeks.

The 23-year-old Portuguese international, along with three other players, has filed notice with the Portuguese Securities Market Commission that they would be breaking their contracts with Sporting, according to the Liverpool Echo.

JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/GettyImages

The move comes after a group of 50 fans stormed the Sporting training ground proceeding to assault both players and staff alike.


Other high profile names looking to leave the club include William Carvalho and Bruno Fernandes, whilst goalkeeper Rui Patricio has already left.


Martins has been on the radar of many of the biggest clubs in Europe over the past few years. This season, interest has peaked ever higher, following a season in which he scored 13 goals in all competitions.

Liverpool were in hot pursuit of the winger last season prior to their signing of Mohamed Salah. Martins would be the ideal back-up for any of Liverpool's forward line, he is a player known for his speed and stamina, so would fit perfectly into Jurgen Klopp's system. 

With the Nabil Fekir deal appearing to be dead and buried, Klopp will be eager to make an attacking signing before the World Cup.


However, the Reds are not alone in their interest for the Portuguese winger. Arsenal too have been following Martins' career for a number of years and new manager Unai Emery will be keen to put his mark onto the side early. The signing of Martins would inject some much needed youth into Arsenal's front line.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

There is also still a chance that Martins may remain at Sporting if owner of the club, Bruno de Carvalho, resigns from his position. Rumours have been swirling that de Carvalho used to belong to a radical fan group similar to the one which attacked the players, however de Carvalho actions suggest he will be remaining at the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)