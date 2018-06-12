Man Utd Prioritising Other Targets as Proposed Move for Alex Sandro Takes a Back Seat

Manchester United will not be pursuing Juventus left-back Alex Sandro this summer, according to a report from the Manchester Evening News (MEN), with current options Ashley Young and Luke Shaw considered as acceptable by manager Jose Mourinho.

Citing a 'top-level source' at the club, the MEN claim that United will now only move for a left-back if 'the right option becomes available'. That would be instead of making significant a effort to negotiate with Juventus over Sandro, with Mourinho now seemingly content with the options at his disposal.

The report says a centre-back is seen as more urgent, with Raphael Varane, Jerome Boateng, Kalidou Koulibaly, Toby Alderweireld, Milan Skriniar, Alessio Romagnoli, Jose Gimenez and Caglar Soyuncu apparently named on an eight-man shortlist.

It ties in with a recent story from The Independent that already suggested a like for like backup for Romelu Lukaku is also seen as a more pressing need than a left-back for the time being.

As far as the centre-back options are concerned, Mourinho has long been linked with Varane after working with the French international at Real Madrid.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

United have reportedly been struggling in their attempts to do business with Tottenham over Alderweireld, while Romagnoli signed a new long-term contract with AC Milan just this month.

Napoli may also be difficult to negotiate with over a possible deal for Koulibaly, after Carlo Ancelotti was recently appointed manager, where he took over from potentially Chelsea bound Maurizio Sarri.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Jerome Boateng is one individual who could be available after a recent report in Germany named the ex-Manchester City player on a list of four names that Bayern Munich would be willing to sell this summer if an attractive offer is made.