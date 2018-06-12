Man Utd Prioritising Other Targets as Proposed Move for Alex Sandro Takes a Back Seat

Manchester United will not be pursuing Juventus left-back Alex Sandro this summer, according to a report from the Manchester Evening News (MEN), with current options Ashley Young and Luke Shaw considered as acceptable by manager Jose Mourinho.
Citing a 'top-level source' at the club, the MEN claim that United will now only move for a left-back if 'the right option becomes available'. That would be instead of making significant a effort to negotiate with Juventus over Sandro, with Mourinho now seemingly content with the options at his disposal.
The report says a centre-back is seen as more urgent, with Raphael Varane, Jerome Boateng, Kalidou Koulibaly, Toby Alderweireld, Milan Skriniar, Alessio Romagnoli, Jose Gimenez and Caglar Soyuncu apparently named on an eight-man shortlist.
It ties in with a recent story from The Independent that already suggested a like for like backup for Romelu Lukaku is also seen as a more pressing need than a left-back for the time being.
As far as the centre-back options are concerned, Mourinho has long been linked with Varane after working with the French international at Real Madrid.
United have reportedly been struggling in their attempts to do business with Tottenham over Alderweireld, while Romagnoli signed a new long-term contract with AC Milan just this month.
Napoli may also be difficult to negotiate with over a possible deal for Koulibaly, after Carlo Ancelotti was recently appointed manager, where he took over from potentially Chelsea bound Maurizio Sarri.
Jerome Boateng is one individual who could be available after a recent report in Germany named the ex-Manchester City player on a list of four names that Bayern Munich would be willing to sell this summer if an attractive offer is made.