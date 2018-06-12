Man Utd Tipped to Open New Contract Talks With Marcus Rashford After World Cup

Manchester United have been tipped to open new contract talks with home grown forward Marcus Rashford after the World Cup, following on from months of speculation over the youngster's Old Trafford future as a result of a lack of starts in 2017/18.

Rashford was alleged by the tabloid press back in April to be 'increasingly disillusioned' with life under Jose Mourinho. Yet just days later he spoke about the importance of team results over individual stats, as well as the special privilege of being a home grown player at United.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The England striker still has another two years plus an optional 12 month extension remaining on his current contract, but The Sun claims United are keen offer him improved terms.

If the talks are successful it could see Rashford's weekly wages jump from £80,000 to £130,000.

A 'United source' told the newspaper: "The club want to sit down after the World Cup, even if his camp want to see what Jose does in the market. The club want to hike his money up once some of the higher earners are out of the door in the next few weeks.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"Rash wants to be put at ease and the club want to show him how highly they value him and that he has a long future here."

Rashford was involved in 52 games in all competitions in 2017/18, appearing in more games than any other United player for the second season running, although he was only actually a starter in half of his outings.

He scored his third international goal for England during an impressive performance in the final World Cup warm-up game against Costa Rica earlier this month and will hope that a strong tournament in Russia will show to Mourinho and United how important he can be.