Mateo Kovacic Set to Consider His Future at Real Madrid this Summer Amid Juventus Links

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

Juventus have been alerted to the potential availability of Mateo Kovacic, as the Croatian international is reportedly considering his future at Real Madrid this summer. According to AS, the Croatian playmaker could move for regular first team football elsewhere.

His decision apparently comes after Zinedine Zidane left his position as Los Blancos manager. Kovacic enjoyed playing under Zidane and had found a regular route to the first team with him at the helm.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

With Zidane gone Kovacic feels his position in the side could be under threat. Madrid already have a wealth of talent in their midfield such as Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Isco, which could make it difficult for the young Croatian to get regular game time.

Kovacic offers more versatility than a lot of his midfield teammates though and can fill in a number of roles throughout the side. He will apparently wait to speak to the new manager once one is appointed, before committing his future either way.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

If he cannot get reassurances from the new boss, Kovacic will reportedly request a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Juventus looks set to reignite their interest in Kovacic if he becomes available after tracking him last summer. AS were also reporting the Turin side had a €75m bid turned down by Real Madrid for the player's services last summer.

TF-Images/GettyImages

It’s unclear how much Los Blancos would demand for their midfielder, but with transfer costs rising exponentially in recent seasons they could ask for a fee in the excess of €100m for the 24-year-old who is under contract until 2021. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)