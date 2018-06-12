Porto Target Newcastle Outcast With a Deal Expected to Be Completed in Coming Days

Following Chancel Mbemba's move to join Newcastle United in 2015, the Congolese defender has failed to establish himself under Rafael Benitez at St. James' Park and has subsequently been deemed surplus to requirements on Tyneside.

Throughout recent weeks, Mbemba had been linked with a switch back to the club that sold the 23-year-old to the Magpies, with Anderlecht seemingly very keen on re-signing the Zaire-born centre back.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

However, according to reports in Belgium, Anderlecht chairman Marc Coucke and manager Luc Devroe have ended negotiations after a deal became “impossible”, as reported by the Chronicle.

Subsequently, Mbeba has attracted attention from a host of other top European clubs, including Porto and a contingent of Serie A clubs.

According to reports, negotiations with Porto have reached an advanced stage and, pending a series of formalities, the deal is expected to be completed by the end of the week.

Throughout his time with Newcastle, Mbemba never truly managed to establish himself, arriving as a promising 20-year-old, the Congolese defender never truly imposed himself upon the Newcastle team, resulting in him making only 59 senior appearances throughout the entirety of his time at St. James' Park.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Mbemba is currently contracted with Newcastle until 2020, with Porto expected to meet the Magpies asking price, something Anderlecht weren't prepared to do, hence the deal grinding to a halt with the Belgians.