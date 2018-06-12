Wayne Rooney Set for D.C. United Switch After Marco Silva Makes Decision on Veteran Star

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

Everton forward Wayne Rooney looks to have been pushed out of the door at Goodison Park by new manager Marco Silva, having delayed a decision on a proposed move to MLS franchise D.C. United to hear if he would have a Toffees future under the Portuguese coach.

But, according to the Daily Mirror, Silva has 'made it clear' that 32-year-old Rooney does not have a place in his plans next season. As such, the boyhood Evertonian is free to leave.

That is because former Hull and Watford boss Silva is looking to the future as he assumes control on Merseyside. It is said that Norwich youngster James Maddison, who is valued at up to £25m by the Canaries, has been identified as Rooney's potential successor.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder, formerly of Coventry, enjoyed a strong season in the Championship in 2017/18, registering a total of 23 combined goals and assists in what was actually only his first full campaign at that level.

As for Rooney, the Mirror says that it is with reluctance he is accepting that his time at Everton and career in the Premier League in general are both over.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

The former Manchester United and England captain is believed to have already agreed a three-year deal with D.C. United in principle and even visited the American consulate in Belfast recently to process a visa application to live and work stateside.

It would appear the only thing left is for a pay off from Everton to compensate the final 12 months of the two-year contract he signed at Goodison Park upon his homecoming last summer, something agent Paul Stretford is said to be working on.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Rooney will leave English football after scoring 281 club goals over the last 16 years.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)