Wolves Close to Agreeing Loan Deal With Benfica for Mexican Forward Raul Jimenez

By 90Min
June 12, 2018

Wolves are close to agreeing a £4.5m deal to take Benfica forward Raul Jimenez on a season-long loan. 


The club are looking to bolster their attacking options ahead of their first Premier League campaign in six years, and will consider inserting a £30m option to buy for next summer if they avoid relegation, according to the Mirror.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Jimenez is a client of super agent Jorge Mendes, an agent who has a vested interest in the club. Wolves already have stars like Ivan Cavaleiro, Helder Costa, Ruben Neves and manager Nuno Espírito Santo represented by Mendes.

Jimenez would be a more experienced forward for Wolves having played at Champions League level in both Spain and Portugal. He has also made 63 appearances for the Mexican national side, notching up 13 goals, and will likely be heavily involved for Mexico in the upcoming World Cup.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

The player moved to Benfica from Atletico Madrid for around £20m and has now spent three seasons with the Portuguese giants. He struggled for form somewhat last season starting just six games for Benfica, which has made the club open to selling their star.

He still notched up eight goals in all competitions last season however, and will likely add some much-needed firepower to Wolves front line.

The Black Country side have already made loan moves permanent for Diogo Jota, Willy Bolly and Benik Afobe this summer, and will look to replicate the successful pattern adding Jimenez to the side.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Afobe could be on his way out of the club in the same transfer window though as Wolves will look to turn a quick profit selling the striker to local rival Stoke City, who will compete in the Championship next season. 

