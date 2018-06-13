Agent Reveals Liverpool in Failed Bid to Sign Brazilian Wonderkid This Summer

Liverpool allegedly made an offer to sign Santos wonderkid Rodrygo Santos earlier this summer, only to be beaten to his signature by European champions Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old Brazilian had offers from Liverpool, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid; his agent Nick Acuri told Esporte Interativo (via Metro), but settled on a move to the latter.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

After making his first team debut for Santos in November, Rodrygo's impressive displays have caught the attention of the top clubs in Europe. At just 17, the youngster has scored nine goals in 31 appearances for the Brazilian side.

Speaking about the widespread interest in his client this summer, Acuri revealed why Liverpool missed out on the starlet.

"We had offers from Liverpool, PSG and Barcelona, but they did not reach what Santos asked for," Acuri said.

"Fifteen days ago, Madrid approached me, they met with the president and made their proposal, reaching the value that Santos always wanted.

"Last week, the player did his medical with Madrid and then Santos gave the green light. The agreement is that he stays [at Santos] until June 30, 2019."

Real Madrid are prepared to splash the cash for the youngster, with Los Blancos willing to pay £35m for 80% of the player's rights. Furthermore, he is set to become one of the highest-paid teenagers in Europe, with a £75,000-a-week deal said to be on the table.

Ricardo Nogueira/GettyImages

Despite missing out on this deal, Liverpool have already signed two players this summer. Naby Keita is set to join on 1 July from RB Leipzig, while Monaco midfielder Fabinho has also signed for Jurgen Klopp's men.