Albert Celades to Take Charge of Spain Against Portugal Following Sacking of Julen Lopetegui

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Spain Under-21 manager Albert Celades will be promoted to take charge of the Spanish senior team for their World Cup opener against Portugal on Friday.

The news follows the shock announcement earlier today that Spain have fired manager Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup - due to his decision to join Real Madrid. The Mirror now report that it will be the former Barcelona player to step in, though it's unconfirmed his term as coach will last.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation reportedly found out that Lopetegui had joined Los Blancos five minutes before Real Madrid published their press release.

According to RSFF president Luis Rubiales, the move 'forced' the Spanish FA into sacking Lopetegui - but they will promote Under-21 boss Celades to replace him.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Furthermore, Martin claims that Lopetegui will not address the media until he returns to Spain, having flown out to Russia with his squad as they make their final preparations for the tournament.

At today's press conference, Rubiales said (via ESPN): "I very much admire Julen and respect him greatly. He seems to be a top coach and that has made it more difficult to make this decision. To win is very important. To have the best coach very important. But, above everything, is acting in the right way. Maybe this is tough now, but in the end, it will make us stronger."

He added: "The federation cannot be left outside the negotiation of one of its employees and find out just five minutes before a public announcement. If anybody wants to talk to one of our employees, they have to speak to us, too.

"That is basic, as this is the team of all Spaniards. The national team is the most important team we have and the World Cup is the biggest [competition] of all."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)