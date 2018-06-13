Arsenal Fans Are Getting Excited On Social Media Over Latest Potential Signing

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery is continuing his overhaul of the Gunners squad, and is said to be looking to bring Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira to the London club this summer, much to the delight of Arsenal fans.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan is said to be available for £26m and according to Sky Sports talks between the two clubs have already begun.

Arsenal fans have reacted excitedly to news of the possible transfer on social media, with one fan going so far as to describe Torreira as a mixture of N'Golo Kante and Andres Iniesta.

Strengthening the Arsenal midfield has been a top priority for Emery since he arrived at the club, and defensive midfielder Torreira is seen as a great way of doing just that.

He is noted to be comfortable both with and without the ball, and is able to chip in at both ends of the pitch - earning plaudits in Serie A this year both defensively for his tackling and chasing and offensively for his passing and movement.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Torreira played 36 Serie A games this season, chipping in with four goals and an assist despite his defensive positioning.

The Uruguayan has played in Italy his entire senior career, representing both Sampdoria and Pescara. He earned his first senior international cap for Uruguay in March 2018.

While talks are ongoing between the clubs its understood that no agreement has been reached yet between the two sides, with Torreira currently with his country ahead of the World Cup.

News of the midfielder's possible arrival at the Emirates has clearly excited Arsenal fans, as Emery continues to strengthen the Gunners team ahead of next season.

Arsenal have already been busy in the transfer market since Emery arrived, having brought in experienced defender Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer, and all but confirmed the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Greece centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)