Arsenal Fans Are Getting Excited On Social Media Over Latest Potential Signing

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery is continuing his overhaul of the Gunners squad, and is said to be looking to bring Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira to the London club this summer, much to the delight of Arsenal fans.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan is said to be available for £26m and according to Sky Sports talks between the two clubs have already begun.

Arsenal fans have reacted excitedly to news of the possible transfer on social media, with one fan going so far as to describe Torreira as a mixture of N'Golo Kante and Andres Iniesta.

He is a mixture of kante and Iniesta good signing... — Tactical Emery (@Tcool_traveller) June 12, 2018

Strengthening the Arsenal midfield has been a top priority for Emery since he arrived at the club, and defensive midfielder Torreira is seen as a great way of doing just that.

He is noted to be comfortable both with and without the ball, and is able to chip in at both ends of the pitch - earning plaudits in Serie A this year both defensively for his tackling and chasing and offensively for his passing and movement.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Torreira played 36 Serie A games this season, chipping in with four goals and an assist despite his defensive positioning.

The Uruguayan has played in Italy his entire senior career, representing both Sampdoria and Pescara. He earned his first senior international cap for Uruguay in March 2018.

Would absolute love love love for this to happen — Alex (@Accountant1993) June 12, 2018

While talks are ongoing between the clubs its understood that no agreement has been reached yet between the two sides, with Torreira currently with his country ahead of the World Cup.

I’ve been watching this player for almost two seasons now & he is an unbelievable talent. A signing who’d get me excited as an @Arsenal. Destined to play at the top. — Imran | Savas (@imran_savas) June 12, 2018

News of the midfielder's possible arrival at the Emirates has clearly excited Arsenal fans, as Emery continues to strengthen the Gunners team ahead of next season.

Arsenal have already been busy in the transfer market since Emery arrived, having brought in experienced defender Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer, and all but confirmed the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Greece centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos.