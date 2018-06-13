Arsenal Handed Boost in Pursuit of €25m Rated CSKA Moscow Starlet Aleksandr Golovin

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a boost in their pursuit of 22-year-old Russian ace Aleksandr Golovin from CSKA Moscow.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, as quoted by Calciomercato, the Russian side are said to be open to selling the hot prospect this summer.





CSKA are believed to be seeking a €25m fee for the talented midfielder should they sell him, which is well within Arsenal's summer transfer budget, giving the Gunners encouragement that a deal could yet be done for the young star.

Epsilon/GettyImages

New manager Unai Emery has made strengthening Arsenal's midfield this summer a priority, and is reportedly edging closer to sealing a deal for Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira.





Golovin scored five goals and provided four assists in 27 league games last season for the Russians, as well as appearing in both the Champions League and Europa League this season.





Arsenal fans will remember one of those Europa League goals well, with the Russian midfielder having netted a sublime free-kick against the Gunners earlier this season.

Golovin is expected to be a key player for the Russian national team at the World Cup this summer, and already has 19 senior caps and two goals to his name.





The midfielder is attracting attention from a number of other big clubs across Europe, with Serie A champions Juventus and Premier League heavyweights Manchester United said to be monitoring the Siberian star's progress.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

Should Golovin perform well at the World Cup finals this summer in his home country, then CSKA's €25m asking price may prove to be somewhat of a bargain.