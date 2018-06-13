Arsenal Target Steven N'Zonzi Hints at Possible Sevilla Departure This Summer

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Reported Arsenal target Steven N'Zonzi has admitted that he could move to a bigger club than his current side Sevilla this summer, fuelling speculation of a potential move to the Emirates Stadium over the next few months.

N'Zonzi has long been linked with a switch to the Gunners, and troubles in Spain last season caused a strong belief that he would soon make the move. Nothing came of it, though, and N'Zonzi continued plying his trade in La Liga.

Xavier Laine/GettyImages

However, the arrival of former Sevilla boss Unai Emery at Arsenal has caused these rumours to once again circulate the media, and now the Frenchman has done nothing but help the reports.

“I am feeling very good at Seville but they are not the biggest club in Europe," the midfielder said, according to The Sun“Playing with high profile players in a big team could be a good progression for me. We all know that the transfer window is open but we don’t talk about it that much.

"There is a big tournament coming up and changing teams is not the main worry in the group.”

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Undoubtedly, N'Zonzi is primarily focused on winning the World Cup with France this summer, but if his performances can help engineer a move away from his current employers then he hardly seems likely to complain.

The 29-year-old isn't the only player in the France camp with transfers on his mind. Antoine Griezmann announced on Tuesday that he had finally made a decision over where his future lies - but has refused to tell anyone just yet.

Many believe that the forward will remain with Atletico Madrid beyond the summer, but the call of Barcelona is still very much a possibility. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)