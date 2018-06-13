Chelsea and Juventus Ready to Do Battle for In-Demand Atlético Madrid Defender Stefan Savić

By 90Min
June 13, 2018

Chelsea are interested in bringing Atletico Madrid centre back Stefan Savić back to the Premier League, but they will face competition from Juventus.

Savić joined Atletico from Fiorentina for €10m in 2015, making 36 appearances for the club last season as they finished second in La Liga and won the Europa League final, for which Savic was an unused substitute.

Chelsea are seeking to bolster their defensive options after missing out on Champions League football. With David Luiz and Gary Cahill now in the twilight years of their careers, the Blues need reinforcements for the promising new pairing of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Juventus need a replacement for Stephan Lichtsteiner after the Swiss defender moved to Arsenal on a free. Both clubs have entered into talks to sign Savic, according to Sky sources in Italy.

Savic is known to Premier League fans from his one season at Manchester City, after Roberto Mancini brought him to England in 2011.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The Montenegrin international made just 11 league appearances and failed to impress though, and when Manuel Pellegrini was appointed at the end of the season, he was sold to Fiorentina in a swap deal with Matija Nastasic.

Atletico are getting a lot of their transfer business early, having already completed the acquisition of defensive midfielder Rodri from Villarreal last month. 

Monaco's Thomas Lemar is expected to complete a move to the Wanda Metropolitano in the next few days as well, after terms were agreed between the two clubs.

But they may lose star striker Antoine Griezmann, long linked with a switch to Barcelona. He has previously promised to announce a decision on his future before the World Cup, but time is fasting running out for him to do so.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)