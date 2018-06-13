'He's a Top Professional': Kieran Trippier Lavishes Praise on Spurs and England Teammate Eric Dier

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier has heaped praise on his teammate Eric Dier, describing the versatile defensive midfielder as a "top professional".

Since joining the north London club in 2014, Dier has made over 100 appearances for Spurs, demonstrating in that time his ability to play either in the middle of the park - or as part of a back three, which has been crucial for a Spurs squad that is notoriously thin.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Trippier, in an interview on Tottenham's official website, was keen to underline how important Dier is to both club and country, whilst unreservedly praising his contributions and statistics last season.

"That consistency shows how professional Eric is, especially playing at this level. To play that amount of games you need to look after yourself and I see that every day with Eric.





"He’s a top professional and of course he’s a quality footballer as well."

Dier featured 35 times for Spurs last season, and has already represented England 26 times. At just 24 years of age, his career is only just getting started and Trippier was keen to touch on how impressive he is for his age.





“He’s still at such a young age as well and to have captained England already says it all. I’m really happy to have met him and to have played alongside him.” The Spurs right back said.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Both Dier and Trippier are currently with the England squad preparing for this summer's World Cup in Russia, with both stars expected to be leading candidates for a place in Gareth Southgate's starting XI against Tunisia.