Iranian National Side Announce Their Arrival at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Style

The Iranian national team have announced their arrival at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in style with pictures emerging of the player's pre-tournament squad photo.



Iran have qualified for back-to-back World Cups for the first time and will be heading to their fifth World Cup finals. However despite being the first Asian side to book their place at the tournament, nobody seems to be giving Carlos Queiroz's side a chance of progressing through the tournament.



Having been drawn in Group B alongside Spain, Portugal and Morocco it'll be a very tough task for Iran to secure even second spot and qualify from their group, however they will be doing all they can to progress through the group stages and into the knockout phase for the first time in their history at the tournament.



At least for now, they have been making the headlines for all the right reasons as the tournament fast approaches. They were the first side to touch down in Russia on June 5th and pictures have now been released showing their squad photo prior to the tournament, and it certainly got a good reception on Twitter.





Look at Iran's World Cup Squad!

They look more like models than players pic.twitter.com/CXbfkuBmJL — cristiano (@ahmedissleeping) June 11, 2018

Iran might not leave the group stage at the World Cup but, in their own way, they have already won. pic.twitter.com/8JjHSTpzih — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) June 12, 2018

They'll certainly be hoping they can get a similar level of support during the tournament - all be it for their style of football than their fashion sense - as they open their World Cup campaign against Morocco on Friday. They will need to get as much from that game as they can with two tough games against two of the tournament favourites Spain and Portugal awaiting afterwards