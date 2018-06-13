James Milner Speaks Out on Twitter After Being Left Out of Liverpool's Home and Away Kit Launch

Today Liverpool launched their new away kit for the 2018/19 season. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin unveiling the "deep violet" strip.

However, after the launch of the home kit back in April, in which Milner had also not featured, he jokes on twitter explaining how his teammates were 'a handsome bunch' that there was 'no shame in not making cut' and that he 'must be doing the away kit.'

Handsome bunch... no shame in not making cut... I must be doing the away kit 🤔 https://t.co/EEem9zGJCd — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 19, 2018

After not being a part of the away kit launch, Milner hilariously recalled his tweet from April simply adding: 'Oh, maybe not.'

Although he will not be taking part in the World Cup in Russia due to retirement, he'll very likely to take to Twitter. Finally joining a few months back, his content has proven to be rather humorous.





After scoring a freak own goal against Roma in the Champions League semi final second leg; in which the ball cruelly bounced off his face into the goal. He took to Twitter to address the incident.

Liverpool's vice-captain James Milner was an instrumental part of the Reds campaign in which they finished 4th in Premier League and reached the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Milner's influence has been brilliant, both on and off the pitch since arriving on Merseyside from Manchester in 2015. His willingness to sacrifice for his fellow teammates epitomises his excellent leadership capabilities.

Slotting in as a makeshift left back covering Liverpool's weak area of the field for a full season until the arrival of the Scotsman, Andrew Robertson, who has made the position his own. This is just one example of his commitment to the team.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Milner will enjoy a deserved rest after a long season. Although we won't see him on the pitch this summer, we'll be sure to follow him on social media.