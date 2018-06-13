Juventus Closing in on Deal for Arsenal Target Aleksandr Golovin After 'Agreeing Fee' With CSKA

Serie A champions Juventus are nearing closer to acquiring Aleksandr Golovin, after agreeing terms with CSKA Moscow over a potential transfer fee.

Golovin has long been linked with a high profile move this summer, with Juventus always interested alongside a host of other Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

As reported by Italian TV Broadcaster SportMediaSet, it appears the Serie A side have made the first move, and it could be a decisive one. With the two parties supposedly agreeing a basic fee in the region of €20m, the Italians will be hoping they can get a deal ready ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The 22-year-old will be in action in the tournament's opener, as host nation Russia take on Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The youngster is expected to be his country's shining light this summer, and thus Juventus are keen to get any deal over the line before his value has a chance to exponentially increase.

The precocious midfielder had a fantastic season for CSKA in 2017/18, contributing seven goals and six assists for his side as they reached the Europa League quarter finals and came second in the Russian Premier League. It was in this quarter final tie with Arsenal that Golovin exhibited his considerable talent, providing an assist and a goal across both games.

The #WorldCup opener is almost here!#RUS vs #KSA



Who are you backing? All the information you need RIGHT HERE 👇https://t.co/TJJBHJmxLd — 90min (@90min_Football) June 13, 2018

Naturally, following these performances, it was the north London side who were heavily tipped to go in for him in this summer's transfer window. But, with Juventus now stealing a march on their rivals for his signature, it appears the Gunners may have missed out.

