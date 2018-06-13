Liverpool and Fenerbahce Reportedly Reach Agreement Over Surprise Coaching Switch

Liverpool and Turkish club Fenerbahce have reportedly reached an agreement over the future of Jurgen Klopp's number two Zeljko Buvac, with the Bosnian due to become the new manager of the Turkish giants.

Buvac has been working with Jurgen Klopp since 2001, but decided to take a break from his role as assistant manager at Liverpool towards the end of the 2017/18 season.

This isn't the first time Buvac has been linked with a move away from Anfield though. Prior to Arsenal appointing Unai Emery, the Bosnian had been linked with the manager's position at the Emirates.

But it appears that Fenerbahce have managed to steal Klopp's long-term right hand man, according to Sporx. It's understood that Fenerbahce's Sporting Director Damien Comolli agreed terms with Buvac and will now report back to the club's president Ali Y. Koc

The recently appointed president has stated previously that his preference is to bring in a foreign manager to lead Fenerbahce, and Buvac fits the bill well with his experience in multiple major European competitions.

Buvac, 56, was previously assistant manager at Borussia Dortmund and Mainz, but is now understandably looking to add some new experience to his resume.

Fenerbahce are hoping to confirm the deal shortly, leaving Liverpool with a search on their hands for a new assistant manager.

How much this will effect Jurgen Klopp's title ambitions with the Merseyside club this season remains to be seen, but after 17 years of working together with Buvac, whoever comes in will need some time to adjust.